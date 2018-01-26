Brighton midfielder could still make permanent Fulham switch

Brighton midfielder Oliver Norwood could still join Fulham permanently before the end of the transfer window.

The 26-year-old has been on loan at the Cottagers this season, scoring five goals in 27 matches.

It was reported earlier this week that the Seagulls had rejected a bid from Fulham for Norwood, who joined Albion from Reading in the summer of 2016.

Albion boss Chris Hughton was asked yesterday if Norwood would make a permanent move to Fulham this month and said: "I don't know. He has gone there, played games and they're on a good run at the moment.

"Any enthusiasm for something to happen, if it's right for both parties and Ollie himself, who's very happy there and playing games, then possibly something will be done.

"But at this moment, he's still our player of course and we're delighted he's playing regular games and playing in a team that's doing well."