Brighton's Graham Potter warns Premier League rivals away from Glenn Murray

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter admits it would make no sense to sell their striker Glenn Murray to a direct Premier League rival.

Game time has been limited for the 36-year-old striker this season and Murray has been persistently linked with a January transfer away from the club.

Newcastle United and Aston Villa are both reportedly keen on adding Murray, while Championship outfit Nottingham Forest and Scottish champions Celtic have also been linked.

Murray made a positive impact as a second half substitute during the 1-0 loss at Everton last Saturday and Potter is determined to keep the striker at the Amex, at least until the end of the season

“It doesn’t make sense to help the opposition," said Potter speaking ahead of Brighton's crunch clash against Aston Villa at the Amex this Saturday. “You never know in football, of course, but Glenn was a sub for us and came on at Everton last week, so clearly he’s someone we think can help us.

“It doesn’t make too much sense to help someone we are competing against. Glenn is with us, I worked with him this morning (Thursday) and have no problems with him whatsoever.

I’m happy for him to be with us. I enjoy working with him and I hope he stays.”

When asked to comment on a possible switch to the Championship with promotion chasing Nottingham Forest, Potter added, “It’s not one you could see that works for all parties. I doubt it.”

Potter also said there was little happening at the moment in terms of players arriving during the January window. "No, nothing to report. As I have always said, the job for me is to focus on the guys we have got and improve. Clearly we can do that."

Aaron Mooy is fit and available for selection for Aston Villa having missed last Saturday at Everton with a groin problem. Solly March (groin) also played 45 minutes for the under-23s in midweek and could return.

Dan Burn (shoulder) remains out as is long-term absentee Jose Izquierdo (knee).