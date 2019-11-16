Brighton's Leandro Trossard a doubt for Leicester City after latest injury with Belgium

Brighton and Hove Albion winger Leandro Trossard is a fitness doubt for their next Premier League match against Leicester City next Saturday at the Amex Stadium.

Trossard, 24, has been ruled out of Belgium's European Qualifiers against Russia and Cyprus.

The former Genk captain had recently returned from a groin injury picked up on a previous international duty in September.

Trossard stayed behind as Roberto Martinez's Belgium travelled to Russia for their qualifier and he will also miss the home game against Cyprus on Tuesday.

Belgium stated on Twitter that Trossard will miss both internationals and Sky Sports reported it was due to a groin problem, although there has been no official confirmation as to the nature of the latest injury.

It's a blow for Brighton as he made two match-winning performances from the bench against Everton and Norwich and started his first match since the end August during Albion's 3-1 loss at Manchester United.

Trossard is the second Brighton player to be ruled out during the international break as striker Aaron Connolly withdrew from the Republic of Ireland's European Qualifier against Denmark with groin injury picked up at Old Trafford.

It's also unclear at this stage if Connolly will be available for Brighton's match against Leicester.

Alzate

Elsewhere, Albion midfielder Steven Alzate made his senior Colombia debut in a 1-0 win over Peru on Friday night. The 21-year-old was a 73rd-minute substitute for Juan Cuadrado during the friendly, which took place in Miami. Alzate and the rest of the Colombia squad will now prepare for a second friendly match against Ecuador this coming Tuesday.

Ryan and Mooy

Maty Ryan and Aaron Mooy were both in action for Australia as they played out a hard-fought 1-0 victory away in Jordan. Ryan helped the Socceroos to the win with a fantastic save in the latter stages of the game.

Cochrane

Albion youngster Alex Cochrane played the last ten minutes for England under-20s in a 4-0 win away Portugal. Cochrane will hope for more game time as England face Iceland under-21s at Wycombe on Tuesday.