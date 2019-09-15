Brighton’s Neal Maupay surprised no red card for Burnley’s Ashley Westwood

Albion striker Neal Maupay admitted he was surprised Burnley’s Ashley Westwood was not sent off for a challenge that left him nursing a cut head during the 1-1 draw at the Amex.

Maupay sustained nasty cuts to his head and face as the pair challenged for the ball in the second half.

Westwood received a yellow card from referee Michael Oliver and consulted VAR. The decision stood which surprised the French forward, who couldn’t continue and was replaced by Aaron Connolly.

Asked if he thought it warranted more than a yellow, he said: “I didn’t see the replay but if I only look at my face, I would say yes. But we have VAR and the referees can check the decision they make. If they say yellow, we can’t really say much.”

Maupay opened the scoring for Albion with a neat finish on 51 minutes but the Seagulls were denied three three points thanks to a late leveller from Jeff Hendricks.

“We should have won that that game,” said Maupay. “It was not our best game but we found solutions and that goal should have been enough to win. They scored a late goal, so it is very frustrating for us.

“We do create opportunities but we can do better. We only scored the one goal today. If we can be more efficient we can score one, two, three goals easily and make games easier for us but you know it is just five games since the start of the season. We need to keep working hard and keep believing in our quality.”

Brighton are next in action at Newcastle on Saturday.