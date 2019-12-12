Brighton's Pascal Gross upbeat for Crystal Palace clash despite Dale Stephens blow

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Pascal Gross believes his team can still shine at Crystal Palace despite missing Dale Stephens for the first time this season.

Stephens, who has played all but 26 minutes of Brighton’s Premier League campaign this season, is suspended for Monday’s clash at Palace after picking up his fifth booking of the season against Wolves.

Dale Stephens is suspended after collecting a fifth booking of the season against Wolves

Stephens, alongside Dutch midfielder Davy Propper, have been the heartbeat of the Albion midfield this season

Gross said: “He’s a really big miss for us. He is important as well for us but we hope that he will not be a big miss. That is what we try to do.

“As a squad, everybody wants to show their quality. He is a very important player for us but on this day hopefully, we can also show that we can play without him.”

Brighton are 12th in the league standings having collected four points from their last two matches against Arsenal and Wolves. Midfielder Aaron Mooy produced a man of the match display against the Gunners and set up Neal Maupay for the winning goal.

Brighton will hope to have Aaron Connolly available after a groin injury

The Aussie is starting to show his best form following his summer arrival on loan from Huddersfield and also impressed in the 2-2 draw with Wolves at the Amex.

Gross said: “He is a good player. He can show his quality on the ball with his right and left foot. (He is) good in possession and I think he helps us.

“He is really good at the moment. I hope he can keep going like that.”

Both Palace and Brighton have enjoyed a decent campaign so far in the Premier League with Roy Hodgson’s men in 10th place, while Graham Potter’s Albion are just three points behind in 12th.

Brighton will hope Aaron Connolly and Solly March (both groin) will recover in time. Winger Jose Izquierdo (knee) remains absent.