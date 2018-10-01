Brighton star compares title contenders Liverpool and Manchester City

Brighton defender Shane Duffy is backing Liverpool and Manchester City to fight it out for the Premier League title this season.

The Seagulls have already travelled to both Anfield and the Etihad in a tough start to the campaign, losing 1-0 to Liverpool and 2-0 to City.

Asked about the qualities of both teams, Duffy said: "They're very similar.

"City just don't let you get the ball back. It's so difficult and you get frustrated but they're such quality players.

"Liverpool will maybe let you have the ball a bit more but they press you and counter-attack on you so quick.

"They're two teams who I'm sure are going to be fighting for the title."

Albion sit 15th in the table, with five points from seven games, this season but have already played City, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham.

They remain three points clear of the bottom three and on the Seagulls' start, Duffy said: "You've got to play everyone, so it's okay.

"We'd maybe like a few more points on the board but I think the performances have been better than what the points show.

"When we stop going two behind we can rack up a few more points."