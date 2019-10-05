Brighton striker Aaron Connolly in dreamland as his brace sinks woeful Tottenham

Brighton and Hove Albion striker Aaron Connolly admitted he was in "dreamland" after his brace helped sink Tottenham Hotspur at the Amex Stadium.

Connolly, 19, delivered a man-of-the match performance on his first start in the Premier League. His first ever goals in the division saw him become the first Irish teenager to score a brace in the PL since Robbie Keane for Coventry vs Derby in August 1999.

"It was a great performance from the start. We have performed well over the weeks but not got the results. It was a brilliant performance and it was great to see it all come together," said Connolly.

Neal Maupay, with his third goal of the season, had already given Brighton the lead on four minutes and Connolly's first arrived on 32 minutes when he fired home at the second attempt after Dan Burn's cross. His second on 65 minutes was a real peach as he cut inside from the left and fired home a low shot in the far corner.

"I am not sure it has all sunk in," said Connolly. "It’s a dream come true. I love getting goals, I love being able to make my debut. It’s not really sunk in."

On being thrust into the first team under head coach Graham Potter, Connolly added: "He is playing me and trusting me. Straight away, when I came back I knew he was a manager I wanted to play under. His belief in me is great and I am so glad I can repay it.

"I can’t quite believe it, it's a dream come. I've been watching the Premier League since I was four or five, so to be playing in it now and then to score and to win 3-0, it really is a dream."