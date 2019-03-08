Brighton to play Premier League match at Tottenham's new stadium - all the details here

Brighton & Hove Albion will play at Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium next month but the date is still not set in stone.

The Seagulls will be the first team to play at Spurs' new ground on April 7 if they lose their FA Cup quarter-final at Millwall next week.



But if Albion progress in the FA Cup, their semi-final will take place that weekend and Tottenham will open their stadium at home to Crystal Palace on April 3. Brighton will then travel to play at Spurs on April 23 or 24.



In a statement this evening, Tottenham said: "We are delighted to now be able to announce details for our two Test Event matches at our new stadium.



"In order to achieve a formal safety certificate for fixtures to be held at the new stadium, we are required to hold two Test Event matches with increasing levels of attendances.



"The two matches we have scheduled will provide an exciting opportunity to see the new stadium, support our lads in the Academy, watch our Legends take to the pitch and familiarise

yourself with your matchday route. We shall also use these Test Events as an opportunity to thank our neighbours and local groups.



"In respect of our opening game, this is subject to both a safety certificate and the outcome of Brighton & Hove Albion’s FA Cup match on Sunday 17 March.



"We have held discussions with the Premier League and UEFA. The following has been agreed with the Premier League, Brighton and Crystal Palace to ensure that our first game is a Premier League match prior to a UEFA Champions League quarter-final match:



"If Brighton win their FA Cup quarter-final match on Sunday 17th March we shall play Crystal Palace on Wednesday 3rd April and Brighton on 23rd/24th April.



"If Brighton lose their FA Cup quarter-final match on Sunday 17th March we shall play Brighton on 6th/7th April (subject to Champions League scheduling) and Crystal Palace on 23rd/24th April.



"We should like to thank Brighton and Crystal Palace for their support with the rescheduling arrangements."



Spurs will hold test events at their new stadium later this month. The first one will be on March 24 when Spurs' under-18 team take on Southampton with a 30,000 capacity.



The next test event will be a Tottenham Legends match on March 30 with a 45,000 capacity.



