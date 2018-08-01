Brighton under no pressure to make more signings

Albion chief executive Paul Barber says the club don't feel any great pressure to sign more players in this transfer window - and expects there to be more departures than incomings over the next week.

The Seagulls have made eight signings so far this summer and manager Chris Hughton is looking to add just another central defender to his squad for the upcoming Premier League season.



Brighton finished 15th in the top flight in their debut Premier League campaign last year and have added Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Florin Andone, Bernardo, Leon Balogun, Yves Bissouma, David Button, Jason Steele and Percy Tau - who will go out on loan - to their squad.



The likes of Oliver Norwood, Richie Towell and Tomer Hemed could all leave Albion before the transfer window closes next week and Barber said: "I think it's likely there will be more players leaving than coming in.



"The benefit of getting our business done as early as we did is we don't feel under any great pressure, even to bring in the extra defender.



"We've got a good squad and we've got a lot of flexibility across the defenders we've got. They can play in different positions, so we don't feel under any huge pressure.



"Obviously if the right player comes up at the right price in that position, we'll do the business if we can.



"But I would imagine in the next seven days, my focus and Paul Winstanley's focus will be on moving players out and that will take up the time we've got left."