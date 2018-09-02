Brighton v Fulham fan and action picture gallery

Were you at the Amex yesterday for Brighton's 2-2 draw with Fulham? Check out our fan and action picture gallery.

The Seagulls fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 thanks to two goals from Glenn Murray.

Albion fans pictured at the Amex yesterday. Picture by PW Sporting Photography

Click on the video above to view our gallery. Pictures taken by PW Sporting Photography.

