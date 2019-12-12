Brighton vs Arsenal to be screened live on BBC this January

Brighton and Hove Albion Women's home Barclays FA Women’s Super League fixture against Arsenal has been selected for live broadcast on the BBC.

The fixture on Sunday 12 January, will have a new and kick-off time of 12.30pm at The People’s Pension Stadium.

It will be Albion’s third match with the Gunners this season. They played out a 4-0 defeat in the reverse fixture at Meadow Park but then Hope Powell's team enjoyed a memorable penalty shootout victory over the north Londoners in the cup back in November.

It will be the club’s second fixture of 2020, after hosting Liverpool a week earlier on Sunday 5 January (2pm).

Albion are currently 10th in the WSL on six points from nine matches while Arsenal lead the way at the top on 24 points from nine.

This Sunday, Powell's team travel to to third placed Manchester City.

Tickets for both the Liverpool and Arsenal matches are on sale now, priced at £4 for adults, and £2 for over-65s and under-18s.