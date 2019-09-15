Brighton vs Burnley / ‘Potter-Ball’ continues to earn praise but is yet to deliver the results

Brighton manager Graham Potter was disappointed his team failed to take their chances against Sean Dyche’s Burnley but says they are ‘trying and giving everything’.

Brighton failed to capitalise on another good performance after Jeff Hendrick stole the show for Burnley with a last minute belter from 20 yards to earn a 1-1 draw.

Neal Maupay put the Seagulls ahead when his movement in the box earned him a couple of yards of space to swivel and volley Solly March’s cross past away keeper Nick Pope.

Manager Potter said, “Disappointed with the result of course and the manner of the goal so late. I thought the boys put such a lot into the game.

“That’s the Premier League, if you don’t get that second goal or if you don’t kill the teams off then there’s a chance of course, because of the quality of the opposition, that you can concede.”

Brighton’s new expansive style of play – some calling it ‘Potter Ball’ – has earned compliments from Pep Guardiola and has seen some good performances but little in the way of results so far this season.

“It’s the Premier League we have no divine right to just turn up and play our game,” added the Albion head coach.

“I thought overall we had an idea of what we were trying to do and it would have been nice to get the second goal.

“The Premier League is such a challenge in terms of, you play Man City one week and Burnley the next. There’s totally different games and styles.”

The Seagulls haven’t won a game at home since they beat last season’s relegated Huddersfield on March 2. And the next game at the AMEX is against Tottenham on October 5.

“I think the important thing is the supporters see a team that are at least trying and giving everything.

“The supporters have been brilliant with us, the atmosphere, the way they get behind us is fantastic and it goes without saying we’d like to win for them and for ourselves.”

Burnley manager Sean Dyche praised Potter’s side but always had faith in his team.

“Second half we didn’t start and they did. Credit to them, I thought they were the better side second half.

“The good thing with me being here a long time and working with this group is we have always shown a strong mentality and a strong jaw. I thought the thing I always believe in is we can find a chance. “

Sean Dyche was full of praise for his inspired substitutions, specifically Brighton heart-breaker, Jeff Hendrick.

“That’s all we can ask when we make substitution, is they come on with that will and desire to affect the game and that was actually what was missing second half.

“It’s a fine strike. That’s a top draw strike.

“He’s a top lad around the place. He’s a very good player in my opinion and he’s scored a very good goal today.”