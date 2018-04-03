Bruno: There's no ceiling on how high Brighton can go

Brighton captain Bruno signed a new one-year contract today and said there’s no ceiling on how high the club can go.

The 37-year-old has played 213 games, including 21 in the Premier League this season, since joining from Valencia in 2012.

His new deal will run until June, 2019, and Bruno said: “I’m delighted and thankful to the club for keeping their trust in me – I always just try to do my job and keep helping the team.

“My aim is to keep being available for selection, I’ve been here a long time and it feels like home.

“I always try to give my best every single game – that means in training and outside of the pitch too. I think it’s really important to make that effort alongside the supporters as well and I try to do a lot of community work too which is something I enjoy.

“I’m so proud when I look back at the progress this club has made and I don’t want to see the club stop now – we have to keep growing and there’s no ceiling for us.”

Looking back on his time with the club, Bruno said: "I’m the last survivor of the group now (Andrea Orlandi and Inigo Calderon) and it seems like a long time ago – but we had a really good team and a good mixture of Spanish players like ourselves and lots of others too.

"There were players here before me who can also take responsibility for where we are today.

"We have some amazing facilities now and we’re very well looked-after. If you compare that to when the club didn’t have a home ground and fans had to travel 80 or 90 miles to watch a ‘home’ game then you get an idea of how far the club has come.

"The players made a real effort to keep the club at the highest possible level they could and I think they’re a big part of what we are enjoying now.

"Their efforts have made where we are now possible and we should be so thankful to them as well."

Bruno added promotion last season was the highlight of his career and said: "It meant so much to the club and the city and I had a responsibility as a captain.

"The season that we all had before made it even sweeter, we came back so strongly and that was difficult, but it was one of the most special times of my life."