Bruno wants to maintain high standards

Club captain Bruno says Albion have to match – if not exceed – their standards next season.

The Seagulls finished 15th in their debut Premier League campaign and the target at the start of next season will again be to stay in the top flight.

Bruno, 37, played 25 times in the Premier League and felt the team showed a lot of progress from their opening game against Manchester City until the final game at Liverpool.

He said: “We’re so different, we’ve proved already we can play in the Premier League and beat any team.

“The standard has been really, really high but next season we’re going to need to at least keep it at that level, if not improve them.”

Bruno also praised the job Seagulls boss Chris Hughton did in keeping the club in the Premier League: “He had a really big challenge in front of him this season in the Premier League but I think the way we achieved our aim was brilliant. I

"t’s not just we got enough points to be safe, it’s the way we did it. We had some really good games against big teams, some good performances and that says a lot about the management team and how good they’ve been.”

Looking back on the season, Bruno said the victory at home to Manchester United which sealed Premier League survival was his top moment.

He said: “The most special game was Man U at home because of the whole performance.

“It was our last home game and those three points meant we stayed up, it was the most special game.”