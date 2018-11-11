Cardiff v Brighton player ratings

A last-minute Sol Bamba goal sent Brighton & Hove Albion to a 2-1 Premier League defeat at Cardiff City yesterday. Here's how we rated the players of both teams.

CARDIFF



Neil Etheridge - 6



Last kept a clean sheet in August. Little chance for Dunk's goal. Pushed away late Izquierdo shot.

Bruno Ecuele Manga - 6



Kept Izquierdo quiet for the majority of the match.

Sean Morrison - 7



Strong in the air against Murray. Forced off through injury.

Sol Bamba - 7



Lost Dunk at the back post, which allowed Brighton's defender to head home to make it 1-0. Improved as the game went on and scored a disputed late winner.





Greg Cunningham - 6



Left-back made just his third start of the season. Left-footed shot comfortably saved on the half-hour mark. Fouled by Stephens which led to the Brighton midfielder's red card. Booked for block on Andone in second half.

Kadeem Harris - 8



First Premier League start of the season. His run and deflected cross set up the Cardiff equaliser. Crashed a shot against the bar in the second period.

Aron Gunnarsson - 7



Busy in the middle of the park. Long throws were a threat for the Albion defence.

Joe Ralls - 6



Tidy on the ball, sent shot well wide late in the first half.

Victor Camarasa - 6



Blazed free kick over from 20 yards shortly after Albion took the lead. Twice denied by Ryan in the second half.

Josh Murphy - 6



Pacy threat. Curled effort well over late in first half. Wastefully blazed over after Harris shot against the bar.

Callum Paterson - 7



Headed the equaliser on 28 minutes when Harris's cross deflected off Bong. Lively up front. Booked.

Subs:



Lee Peltier - 6



Got 20 minutes as he replaced Morrison.

Junior Hoilett - 6



Replaced Murphy with 18 minutes to go. Sent left-footed shot wide.

Bobby Decordova-Reid - 6



Got last 16 minutes.

Unused: Alex Smithies, Joe Bennett, Danny Ward, Loic Damour.

BRIGHTON

Mathew Ryan - 6



No chance with either Cardiff goal. Dealt with crosses into the area well.

Martin Montoya - 6



Back in the starting line-up or the first time since September. Had to defend well in the second half.

Shane Duffy - 7



Dominant in the air as usual.

Lewis Dunk - 8



Headed home Solly March free kick after just six minutes for his second goal in as many Premier League matches. Goal came just two days after the defender received his second call-up to the England squad. Defended well against several crosses.

Gaetan Bong - 6



Bright run set up chance for Murray. Cardiff's equaliser came after a big deflection off Brighton's left-back which gave Paterson the simple opening to head home.

Anthony Knockaert - 6



Returned to the starting line-up in place of the injured Alireza Jahanbakhsh. Low cross was shot wide by March early on.

Dale Stephens - 5



Looked to get stuck in during the early stages but was sent off for a crunching tackle on Cunningham after 34 minutes.

Beram Kayal - 7



Lively performance, got stuck in and won the ball back on several occasions.

Jose Izquierdo - 6



Struggled to get involved in the game in the first half. Volleyed over from 20 yards in the second half. Wasted chance on the break late on, before powerful shot was pushed away by Etheridge.

Solly March - 7



Delivered inch-perfect free kick for Dunk to head Brighton into an early lead. His second assist in as many games and third of the season. Sent another shot wide in the early stages. Subbed shortly after Stephens' red card.

Glenn Murray - 6



Looked to hold the ball up and link play. Deflected shot saved by Etheridge in the first half. Subbed just past the hour.

Subs:



Yves Bissouma - 7



Sent on to replace March just before half-time. Had to work hard, won possession back well.

Florin Andone - 6



Replaced Murray on 64 minutes. Looked bright.

Unused: Jason Steele, Bruno, Leon Balogun, Bernardo, Viktor Gyokeres.

