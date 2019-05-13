Chris Hughton leaves Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion have confirmed that Chris Hughton has left the club with immediate effect. Hughton’s assistant Paul Trollope and first-team coach Paul Nevin have also left.

Chairman Tony Bloom said, “Chris has done an excellent job over the past four and a half years. First stabilising our club, reaching the play-offs in his first full season, securing our first-ever promotion to the Premier League, and retaining our status in two successive seasons.

Josep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City is greeted by Chris Hughton, Manager of Brighton and Hove Albion during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City at American Express Community Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Brighton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

“Undoubtedly, this has been one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make as chairman of Brighton & Hove Albion, but ultimately one I have made due to how we struggled in the second half of the season.

“Our run of 3 wins from 23 Premier League matches put our status at significant risk. It is with that in mind, and the performances during that period, that I now feel it’s the right time for a change.

“Chris will always be very fondly remembered by Albion staff and fans as one of our club’s finest and most-respected managers.

“I would like to wish Chris, Paul and Paul – who have all worked extremely hard throughout their time here – every success for the future, and thank them on behalf of everyone at the club.

“They will always be welcome at the Amex, and will be remembered here with great affection.”

The club have confirmed that the process to find Chris’s successor is underway, and that there will be no further comment at this stage.