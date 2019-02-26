Chris Hughton rues missed opportunities after Brighton & Hove Albion's 2-1 defeat at Leicester.

Brighton & Hove Albion boss Chris Hughton was left frustrated as wasteful Albion slipped to another Premier League defeat as they remain winless in 2019.

Hughton felt that his side were worthy of at least a point but was left to rue missed chances to take anything from the game.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, he said: "I thought it was a fairly even game, in levels of possession and chances, from that aspect I thought it was even but of course the game is won and lost at both ends. At the moment we're not putting away opportunities.

Albion went behind early on after Demarai Gray put the hosts in front, but Hughton was pleased with his sides response.

"I'm delighted with the character because we didn't start well. I think there's such a desperation to want to do well you can be a little too hyped up. We gave the ball away too readily and made some poor decisions. I thought the reaction was really good after that and we gave ourselves a good opportunity to get back into the game."

Albion remain winless in the Premier League since December and admitted the mood in camp isn't good following the loss.

"It's a very low changing room at the moment, sometimes when you come away from a game you have to hold up your hand and say you've been beaten by the better team but that wasn't the case today. It could have gone either way."

Albion were dealt an injury blow after Pascal Gross limped off early in the second half, but there was some positive news as Jose Izquierdo returned to action in a brief cameo having been out with a knee injury since the start of December.