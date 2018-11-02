Chris Hughton sets Brighton & Hove Albion 40-point target

Albion boss Chris Hughton insists reaching 40 points is still the target, despite an encouraging start to the Premier League season.

The Seagulls are 11th in the table after three successive wins and nine points clear of the bottom three but Hughton's not getting carried away.



Asked if 40 points is still the target, Hughton said: "Yes, it has to be. Even though it was 38 last season, and possibly in people's minds that 40 target, as such, will start to dwindle down a little bit, I still think – and I won't change – this is our second season.



"As quick as we can have a good period of games, it can go the other way, so yes, still it's about that 40-point mark."



Hughton added he has been pleased with Albion's start to the campaign, especially having played Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham in their opening ten matches.



He said: "I think we're ahead with the points tally than what we were this time last season; at this stage we would have played a couple of the top six at that time. So having played four of them – particularly Liverpool away and Manchester City away, under our belts – I'm really happy with where we are at this moment."

HAVE YOU READ?

Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion: What did Chris Hughton say in his pre-match press conference?

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielders to miss Everton match

In-form Brighton & Hove Albion youngster on Chris Hughton's radar



Is Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion on TV, what's the team news, what are the odds?

Seagulls Weekly Podcast: How many for Murray this season? Are Dunk and Duffy the Seagulls’ greatest ever defensive partnership?

Fantasy football tips: Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool stars among those to sign for Gameweek 11