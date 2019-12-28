Brighton and Hove Albion vs Bournemouth

Crowd pictures Brighton and Hove Albion vs Bournemouth

Brighton and Hove Albion were in top form as they enjoyed 2-0 triumph against Eddie Howe's Bournemouth.

See if our photographer Phil Westlake captured you in the crowd

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Bournemouth

1. Brighton and Hove Albion vs Bournemouth

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Bournemouth
ugc
Buy a Photo
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Bournemouth

2. Brighton and Hove Albion vs Bournemouth

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Bournemouth
ugc
Buy a Photo
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Bournemouth

3. Brighton and Hove Albion vs Bournemouth

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Bournemouth
ugc
Buy a Photo
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Bournemouth

4. Brighton and Hove Albion vs Bournemouth

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Bournemouth
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 7