Duffy backs Sanchez to shine at Manchester United

Brighton defender Shane Duffy still expects Alexis Sanchez to shine at Manchester United after a difficult start to life at Old Trafford.

The Chilean international joined United from Arsenal in a swap deal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan in January but has scored just once in ten games.

Duffy admits it can take time for players to settle at a club but added he would not be surprised if Sanchez is the best player in the Premier League next season.

Asked about Sanchez's start to life at Manchester United, Duffy said: "I don’t know personally if he is struggling but it happens to everyone.

"We’ve signed players who’ve taken time to settle in to the team. He’s still getting used to his new players and I know from my experience of moving to a new club that it does take time.

"Obviously with the numbers of what’s been paid for him, it’s more pressure on him, but he’s a world class player.

"He’ll no doubt be back and probably be the best player in the league next year, that’s the calibre of player he is."

Duffy does not view tonight's game as a free hit and added Albion are confident they can reach the semi-finals.

He said: "You never want to think like that (free hit). You are one game away from the semi-finals of the FA Cup. We've got to keep doing the same things.

"We feel confident we can go through what ever it takes. If it's just defending for 90 minutes or like we did up there, the best performance away from home (lost 1-0), you never know which way it can go.

"People can write us off because you should do on paper, but the lads won't think like that at all. If we can maybe get a goal, get in front and frustrate the crowd, you never know."