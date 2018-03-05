Dunk: Arsenal win our biggest result so far

Defender Lewis Dunk said it was a special feeling to beat Arsenal on Sunday as in-form Albion moved into the top ten of the Premier League table.

The Seagulls extended their unbeaten run to seven games with a 2-1 win as goals from Dunk - his first of the season - and Glenn Murray took Albion to their first win against a top six side this season.



Dunk fired home the opener on just seven minutes after Shane Duffy headed Pascal Gross’ corner back across goal.



Glenn Murray headed home the second on 26 minutes from a Gross cross and Albion had chances to move further ahead.



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang got a goal back on 42 minutes and the Gunners almost levelled in first half injury-time when Laurent Koscielny headed against a post.



Arsenal bossed possession in the second half as they hunted an equaliser but Albion held on to record a fourth successive win at the Amex.



Dunk said: “That feels very special – it was about time we got something off one of the top sides in the division, so it’s a great feeling and everyone in the team is buzzing.



“This is our biggest result in terms of stature during our time in this division, we knew we were capable to match them and today we were the better side and managed to get what we know is a massive three points.



“We’ve been talking about it for a while, we’ve got to go into it with no fear and a couple of games we probably have, but this one we definitely didn’t especially that first half an hour.



“We showed just how good we could be against these sides so it’s just a great feeling to get three points.”



Dunk was also delighted to score at the right end. The 26-year-old has scored four own goals this season but got off the mark at the other end and said: “It was great to score because there’s been a lot of talk of my exploits at the other end. It was nice to be able to celebrate one this afternoon.



“Finally I’m on to minus three. It just bounced to me in the box and I showed my striker’s instinct and stuck it away, so it was a great feeling and I’ll try to get to minus two before the end of the season.”



The victory moved Albion seven points clear of the relegation zone but Dunk insists the team still have work to do to ensure they are still in the Premier League next season.



He said: “It’s a great feeling at the moment but it’s not done yet. We’ll keep fighting these last nine games and everyone in that changing room will fight until we are safe then we can enjoy it.



“You can see with all the boys, especially the attackers, they play off confidence and they’re flying at the moment. Hopefully they can keep scoring and setting up goals and their confidence is flying until the end of the season, if they stop it I will have a go at them.”

