Albion lost 1-0 away to Liverpool last night as Mo Salah got the only goal midway through the first half.

The Seagulls had chances to snatch a point in the second period as Anthony Knockaert and Pascal Gross both went close.

Albion fans pictured at Anfield. Picture by PW Sporting Photography

Click on the video above to view fan and action pictures taken by PW Sporting Photography.

Player ratings: Liverpool v Brighton



Jurgen Klopp post-match reaction



Chris Hughton post-match reaction



Match report: Liverpool 1, Brighton 0