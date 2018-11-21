Fantasy football tips: Liverpool, Everton and Arsenal players among those to sign for Gameweek 13

The Premier League resumes after the international break this weekend and Liverpool, Everton and Wolves players appear the go-to picks for this Gameweek.

We've looked at players worth considering for the Fantasy Premier League and Sky Sports Fantasy Football competitions - the latter you can change captain for each game day, which adds extra significance to the fixtures on Sunday and Monday.

Here are five players worth considering for this Gameweek...

Aleksandar Mitrovic

Claudio Ranieri takes charge of his first Fulham game on Saturday when the Cottagers host Southampton.

The new boss will hope for an immediate upturn in fortune, with Fulham currently bottom of the Premier League with just five points from their 12 matches.

If Fulham are to get out of trouble, they will need Mitrovic to start banging in the goals again. He netted five times in their opening six games but has failed to score in his last six league matches.

Mitrovic netted in Serbia's win against Montenegro last week - and also missed a penalty - but he's always a handful for defenders and should get chances against a Southampton team who have already conceded 21 goals this season.

He costs £6.6m in FPL and £9.1m in Sky Sports and has returned 51 and 60 points respectively so far this season.

Richarlison

Everton are in good form at the moment and will be looking for a fourth successive home league win when they host Cardiff on Saturday.

The Bluebirds recorded just their second Premier League win of the season last time out, 2-1 against Brighton, but Everton should have too much for Neil Warnock's side.

Richarlison netted twice against Brighton in the last match at Goodison Park and will get opportunities to add to his six-goal tally this weekend.

He is playing up front for the Toffees but is down as a midfielder in both FPL and Sky Sports.

He costs £6.9m in FPL and £8.6m in Sky Sports and has returned 59 and 74 points respectively this season.

Another player to consider is Cardiff's Callum Paterson. He is classed as a midfielder on FPL and a defender on Sky Sports but is playing up front for the Bluebirds and has scored three times in his last four matches.

Mohamed Salah

The Liverpool forward is a points machine and it takes a brave manager not to include him in their fantasy football team.

Liverpool travel to Watford on Saturday and you wouldn't bet against Salah adding to his six-goal tally this season.

An expensive pick, at £13m in FPL and £12.9m in Sky, but he has picked up 75 and 80 points this season.

Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are other options but Salah looks the Liverpool man to pick for this weekend.

Matt Doherty

After a tough run of games, Wolves now play Huddersfield and Cardiff in their next two games.

Huddersfield have found goals hard to come by this campaign, with just six in their 12 league games, so Wolves will fancy their chances of a fifth clean sheet of the season on Sunday.

Doherty already has one goal and two assists to his name. Playing at right-wing back, he is an attacking threat and is likely to add more goals and assists throughout the season.

He costs £4.9m in FPL and £6.5m in Sky Sports and has 54 and 61 points respectively so far.

Other Wolves considerations would include Willy Boly, Ryan Bennett and Conor Coady, who have proved solid in the centre of defence.

Mesut Ozil

Arsenal go into Sunday's game at Bournemouth unbeaten in 16 matches and Ozil could be the man to unlock the Cherries' defence.

Arsenal strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette may be more obvious choices but with both teams passing style of play, expect Ozil to see a lot of the ball.

He has three goals and one assist this season, so will be looking to add to that tally.

Costing £8.4m in FPL and £10.4m in Sky, Ozil could be a good differential option this weekend.

