Florin Andone hails 'perfect day' after scoring in victory at Bournemouth

Florin Andone celebrates scoring at Bournemouth. Picture by PW Sporting Photography
Brighton & Hove Albion striker Florin Andone admitted the Seagulls' 3-1 FA Cup win at Bournemouth this afternoon was 'a perfect day'.

Goals from Anthony Knockaert and Yves Bissouma put Albion 2-0 up at half-time but Bournemouth got a goal back through Marc Pugh after 55 minutes.

Andone then got the third nine minutes later to seal the win and the Romanian forward said afterwards: "For me, it was very important. For strikers if you score, you have more confidence.

"It doesn't matter if it's the Premier League, FA Cup or if it's in training, I try to score always. Today is a perfect day, we won, I scored and I'm very happy."

On the match, Andone said: "We deserved the victory.

"We were very focused and we were better than them. This is the way - to keep fighting and working every match to have this feeling of winning.

"I'm very proud of my team-mates and this is the way we need to follow.

"Momentum is very important. This is a different competition but, for us, it is just one game more."

