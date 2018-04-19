Former Albion defender opens new Brighton Footgolf course

Former Albion defender Adam El-Abd officially opened the brand new Brighton Footgolf course at Benfield Valley last week.

The Wycombe Wanderers captain, and former Seagulls fans' favourite, was among the first to tee off at the newly renovated venue.

Adam El-Abd pictured on the Brighton Footgolf course



The 33-year-old made 342 appearances for Albion from 2003 to 2014 and enjoyed a round with his six-year-old son shortly after cutting the ribbon.



He said: “'Brighton Footgolf is amazing, and I think its going to become a really popular place to play a sport that’s beginning to take off.



“I’ve come along with my little boy and we've had so much fun playing the game together. We will be back!”



Footgolf is one of the largest growing sports in the UK. Brighton Footgolf, an 18-hole course, offers picturesque views of the Sussex countryside from the base of the South Downs - and costs from £5 per round.



Light refreshments are also available at the 19th hole cafe inside a listed barn, or outside on the patio.



Richard Philp, director of Footgolf FA, has been in charge of the project to regenerate the Benfield Valley golf course. The former Luton Town player is excited at the start of what he hopes will be a busy few months at the course.



He said: “I’ve always been passionate about using the power of sport to inspire people.



“Brighton Footgolf can be used as a tool to inspire not just the younger audience but also encourage the older generation to stay active. Anyone can kick a football which makes Footgolf a simple sport, ideal for families, groups of friends and corporates.



“When wanting someone to open the course, Adam stood out straight away as on the pitch he is tough and tenacious. However, off the pitch he is a real gentleman and family man, making him the perfect role model for the course”.



Brighton Footgolf is situated at Benfield Valley, Hangleton Lane, Hove, BN3 8EB. The course is open from 10am- to twilight, seven days a week.



For more information, call 01273 761001 or visit www.brightonfootgolf.com