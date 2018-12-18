Former Brighton, Liverpool and Manchester City star diagnosed with cancer

Former Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool striker Michael Robinson has been diagnosed with incurable skin cancer.

Robinson started his career at Preston North End in 1975, before moving to Manchester City. He joined Brighton in 1980 and scored 37 goals in 113 appearances for the Seagulls before leaving to join Liverpool in 1983.



He then went on to play for Queens Park Rangers and Osasuna, before he became a leading sports journalist in Spain.



Robinson, who also won 24 caps for Ireland, announced he had been diagnosed with cancer on a radio show in Spain, saying: “On October 30 I had a lump in my armpit and when they removed it they gave me some terrible news, saying ‘Michael, you have cancer, a bad one, and it doesn’t have a cure.’



“I don’t remember the rest of what I heard because I thought I was in the middle of a nightmare and it wasn’t true.



“They said I had a melanoma. Obviously melanoma normally is not in the armpit, it’’s in the skin.



“The metastasis had travelled and it showed itself up in my armpit.



“For a couple of days I didn’t really know what day it was. I thought it was a bad dream and in any case I thought it was minor and I would go to the hospital the following day and I’d be told, ‘We’ve made a mistake Michael’."



A number of Robinson's former clubs have wished him well, with Brighton tweeting this morning: "Everyone at the club would like to wish former player Michael Robinson a speedy recovery after being diagnosed with metastatic cancer."



Liverpool wrote on Twitter: "Liverpool FC would like to wish Michael Robinson well in his battle with cancer. The thoughts of everyone at the club are with our former player and his family at this time."



Former Brighton and Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson tweeted: "Shocked to hear about Michael Robinson & his Cancer Diagnosis...His Prognosis is not good but he was a ‘Bull in Stature ‘ as a Player & he can Fight this..Robbo followed me to Preston/Brighton/Liverpool & Ireland before his Spanish Sojourn.. Good Luck Cat-We’re with you."



Preston tweeted: "Preston North End would like to wish former player Michael Robinson well in his battle with cancer. The thoughts and best wishes of everyone at PNE are with Michael and his family."

