Former Newcastle and Brighton keeper joins Norwich

Tim Krul was full of praise for Albion keeper Mathew Ryan and Brighton boss Chris Hughton after signing a two-year deal with Norwich today.

The 30-year-old played five times for the Seagulls in cup competitions last season after joining from Newcastle in August.

The form of Ryan meant Krul did not get any minutes in the Premier League and the Dutch stopper has joined the Canaries to kick-start his career.

Krul said: "As a goalkeeper you have one position. Last year Maty Ryan had a pretty good season at Brighton and they brought me in to challenge him.

"He had a bit of a rough start but the moment I walked through the door, he had a blinder but that’s part and parcel of being a goalkeeper.

"I’ve learned a lot, it was a nice part of the world. Chris Hughton is top, top manager and said to me: ‘You’re not a number two, go back to playing and show what people what you’re capable of.’

"I’m 30 so I’ve had a lot of games for Newcastle in my 11 years there and that’s definitely helped me to become the person I am now.

"It feels like a new kickstart in my career. I’ve done what I’ve done and I just can’t wait to show what I’m worth on the pitch again."