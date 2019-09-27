Frank Lampard reveals exactly what Chelsea must do to beat Brighton

It has not been plain sailing for Graham Potter and Brighton this season, but Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has his own problems and still seeks a first home Premier League win.

Chelsea, who are 11th, have drawn against Leicester and Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge this season and leaders Liverpool beat them last weekend.

Brighton have played some decent football this campaign without too much reward - they have six points from six matches. Albion have not beaten the Blues since 1933 and seek their second win of the season in west London.

On the poor home form, which includes a Champions League loss to Valencia, Lampard said: “Every week is important and the fact that we haven’t won at home in the league is something that we obviously want to correct.

“If we are going to be where we want to be then we are going to need home wins. I thought we were very unlucky last week against Liverpool. But that doesn’t help the point situation.

“We need a similar performance to Liverpool, because I thought it was very good.

“If we get that level of performance then I expect the home wins to come very soon.

“We must respect Brighton hugely because they are playing very well, playing some really good football, new manager, change of style, maybe not the points on the board that they deserve.

“We can’t - just because we haven’t had a home win - expect that it will come because we’re Chelsea and they’re Brighton.”