Glenn Murray plays down England talk but would welcome call-up

Glenn Murray would welcome an England call-up but says he's got to continue doing the business for Brighton.

The 35-year-old striker scored his fifth Premier League goal of the season in Friday's 1-0 win against West Ham and much of the talk afterwards was about whether Murray deserves an international call from Gareth Southgate.

Murray was asked about the prospects of an England call last season and that was again the question put to the forward after his winner against West Ham.

He said: "I've just got to keep doing what I'm doing for Brighton. I'm enjoying it.

"I watched Gareth's team in the summer and supported them 100 per cent. I enjoyed the tournament and he's doing a great job.

"If he was to pick me, great. If not he's doing a great job without me."

Murray has scored goals for Albion in League One, the Championship and Premier League and moved on to 99 Brighton goals on Friday.

He said: "One thing that doesn't change throughout the divisions is the goals don't move.

"Players get better, don't get me wrong but the deliveries get better as well and so do the players you're playing with.

"I just need to keep my cool in the moment or when the chance arises. As long as I can keep doing that and finding the back of the net, then great."

