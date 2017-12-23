Goldson: A day like today makes everything worthwhile

Albion defender Connor Goldson appreciates what he has and will not dwell on the past after making his Premier League debut this afternoon.

The 25-year-old missed the second half of Brighton's promotion-winning season after having preventative surgery on a heart issue in February. He said earlier this season there had been moments when he wondered if he would play again, so was delighted to make his top flight bow.

He was named man of the match in Albion's 1-0 win against Watford and speaking afterwards said: "It was good, it's been a long wait but on days like this, it's worth everything.

"The heart issue had to be done. Sometimes you doubt yourself that you might never get a chance and it might never come but at the same time you have to keep yourself ready that you might get one opportunity and that's what happened today. You get one chance and you have to try to take it as best as you can."

Goldson almost joined Ipswich on the last day of the summer transfer window to get game time but that fell through when Albion failed to get a defender in.

He said: "Everyone knows on the last day I was already there at a club but it backfired when the person who was meant to come here on loan fell through.

"Sometimes in life things work out for a reason. I was gutted at the time as I just wanted to play football but after a day like today it makes it all worthwhile.

"You don't know what would have happened if I went on loan. You have to go with what you've got. It didn't happen through no fault of anyone, then you get days like today where you get the opportunity, do well and the team wins.

"It just all adds up together and sometimes in life you have to appreciate what you have and not look into the past and dwell on that."

The win moved Brighton up to 12th in the Premier League and Goldson said: "We all knew it was a massive game.

"We've had some tough ones recently but we were at home and we did well last week against Burnley. After the first half we thought we should have won the game but we started exactly the same today and the difference was we took it into the second half, had a lot of chances and I think we deserved to win."

Goldson was also grateful to the support from Albion's fans, who sang his name before and after the game. He said: "It means a lot. I've worked hard to get back into this position and be as ready as I can for this opportunity.

"It's good knowing the fans still believe in you and have faith in you, so I'm happy."

Looking further ahead to when the January transfer window opens and his future, Goldson said: "Who knows. It's football, it can bring you anything but I'm just happy with today. I'll go home, rest up and see what the next game brings."