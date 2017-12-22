Goldson ready for Albion opportunity

Connor Goldson is set to make his Premier League debut tomorrow with Shane Duffy suspended for Watford's visit to the Amex.

The 25-year-old missed the second half of last season with a heart issue - a swollen aorta - and has made just two appearances this campaign in the Carabao Cup.

Shane Duffy picked up his fifth booking of the season in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Burnley and Goldson is set to get the nod ahead of Uwe Hunemeier to partner Lewis Dunk in central defence against Watford.

Brighton boss Chris Hughton said: "There are two options, Goldson and Hunemeier, but in regard to Connor he has trained very well.

"He was unfortunate last season to miss a large period, he's been ready for some time.

"He played for the under-23s last week, and that's why those not in the side have to train hard and be prepared. When the opportunity comes you have to be ready for it."

Hughton admits the club have been delighted with Goldson's progress after his heart issue last season and said: "The best news was that it was a condition picked up by our scanning process, and that he has made a 100 per cent recovery.

"It saw him miss five months of football but he will look back on that appreciating what he has gone through and looking forward to getting back playing, He's a good player and we are delighted with his progress. He will get games that's for sure."