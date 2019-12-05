Graham Potter reaction: Arsenal victory was a wonderful feeling - players were brilliant

Brighton manager Graham Potter heaped praise on his players after an excellent away victory against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium

Albion were worthy 2-1 winners against an Arsenal team determined to register a victory on Freddie Ljungberg's first match in charge at the Emirates Stadium.

Adam Webster opened the scoring in the first half but a looping header from Alexander Lacazette levelled the scores just after the break. Brighton weathered a mini-storm before Neal Maupay glanced home a header for his fifth of the season.

Potter said: "I'm delighted. It's a wonderful feeling now. We've had three tough games and not got any points. It's a nice feeling.

"First half we did really well and did some good things. We pressed and defended well. We kept the ball and tried to create something things. You have to respond, when you come away to a place like this there's going to a response. We dug in, I'm very pleased.

Albion are 13th in the table on 18 points while Arsenal are 10th.

"It's a nice moment for us," Potter added. "It gives us a little bit of belief. It was a good game for us, not perfect but we showed real courage and belief.

"Credit to our players, they did what I think an away team has to do in terms of frustrating but it still takes courage from the players and that's what I'm pleased with.

On the winning goal: "It was a nice finish and a great ball. Aaron Mooy was great all game I thought, he was unselfish with his play. I thought all the players were fantastic."