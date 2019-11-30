Graham Potter: We were not aggressive or confident enough to win at Liverpool

By Logan MacLeod

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter left Anfield proud but frustrated after losing 2-1 away to the European Champions and Premier League leaders, Liverpool.

Virgil Van Dijk bagged a headed brace from two Trent Alexander-Arnold set-pieces before Lewis Dunk made it 2-1 with a quick-thinking freekick, which saw a nervy finish for the home team.

The Albion boss said, "Over the course of 90 minutes I'm very proud of the effort, very proud of what we tried to do. Congratulations to Liverpool, they won the game and you can see why they are a top top team.

"We put a lot into the game against a top, top team. I thought we started the game okay but not good enough to really be how we want to be.

"There was two set-plays that have made the scoreline 2-0 and then you have to survive some moments, of course, at Anfield, which is what you'd expect but over the course of 90 minutes I think we did a lot well, showed a lot of personality, a lot of courage, a lot of quality against a really, really good team.

"You know that if you make a mistake they can punish you, any break is dangerous. So yes, lots of positives but still disappointed to come away with nothing but it wasn't to be.

"The goals didn't come from open-play. They didn't come from us being in any trouble from an open-play perspective.

"One's a freekick, which we felt was a foul on Aaron Connolly leading up to that. But we didn't deal with the freekick well enough, Virgil Van Dijk is obviously very good in those situations.

"The second goal is a corner, which again is an area we have to do better in, of course. But in terms of how the game was panning out and how we wanted to play, there was enough signs there that we could do better we just had to play a little bit better and believe in ourselves a bit more.

"It was a good finish. A good bit of clarity, make the right decision at the right time. That's probably what we lacked in the first 20 minutes. Overall we attacked, we tried, it was a good game, I enjoyed the game, I wanted it to carry on to be honest. But like I said, it was not to be.

"If you looked at the first half, we didn't have the belief you need to have, we didn't have the aggression that I think you need to have."

Brighton drop down to 15th in the Premier League table and are three points above the relegation zone. They are next in action on Thursday at Arsenal.