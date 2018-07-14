Hemed heads equaliser as Brighton draw opening friendly

Albion drew their opening pre-season friendly 1-1 away to Swiss side St Gallen this afternoon.

Tomer Hemed headed Brighton's equaliser in the second half after St Gallen had gone ahead through Nassim Ben Khalifa a minute before half-time.

Albion were without Mathew Ryan, Jose Izquierdo and Leon Balogun after their World Cup exploits, while Jason Steele, Florin Andone and Shane Duffy were not risked after a week of hard work on the Seagulls' Austrian training camp.

Summer signing Bernardo started at right-back and Christian Walton was in goal, before he links up for a season-long loan with Wigan on Monday.

St Gallen went close on 13 minutes when Yannis Tafer hit a post, before Albion striker Glenn Murray limped off just past the hour mark.

Both sides had openings before St Gallen went ahead on the stroke of half-time through Khalifa.

Albion rung the changes for the second half and levelled on the hour mark. Anthony Knockaert's mazy run earned Brighton a corner and Oliver Norwood's flag-kick was headed home by Hemed.

Viktor Gyokeres went close to giving Albion the lead but shot straight at Daniel Lopar, who also pushed away another Hemed header and then denied Knockaert late on.

Brighton's next friendly is away to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday (July 21).