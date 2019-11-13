Hope Powell hopes large Amex crowd can inspire Brighton to victory against Birmingham

By Jacob Panons

Hope Powell believes the roar of a large Amex crowd can inspire them to a crucial victory against Birmingham City on Sunday, which is part of the FA Women’s Football Weekend.

Albion, who are second from bottom in the Women's Super League, are still searching for their first league win of the campaign and claiming three-points against fellow strugglers Birmingham would provide a huge boost.

Powell's team usually contest their home matches at the People's Pension Stadium in Crawley. Sunday will be the first time this season they have played at the Amex and they are hoping to beat their record attendance of 5,265, which they set against Arsenal at the Amex last season.

Powell said: "We feel really privileged and humbled to be able to play here again (at the Amex), and we want as much support as possible from the fans, to emulate or even exceed the support we had for the Arsenal match last season.

“This game is part of the club’s ambitions to increase the women’s fanbase, and exceed expectations across the board. I am urging everybody to come along and support them and then the girls really have to showcase themselves and put their best foot forward and really go for it and try to win the game.”

Brighton have just two-points from five league matches but their confidence was boosted last time out with a memorable and nerve-jangling penalty shoot-out cup victory against second placed Arsenal. Powell hopes this can be a turning point for their season.

"We said this season is going to be harder than last season," said the Albion manager. "The league in terms of players is getting tougher and tougher so every game we play is crucial and it’s tough so it will be the same for Birmingham. They will want to pick up the points. We want to pick up the points. So we will have to be at our best to ensure that we get something out of the game.“

Of the Arsenal victory, Powell said: “It was a great day for us, and that game showed what the players are capable of doing against a top side like Arsenal. That is something which they will have to remember going into the Birmingham game, and showcase themselves again in the same way.

"We played with confidence last time out, and hopefully we can take that into Sunday.”

Ticket information

Tickets will be available at £3 for adults and £1 for under-18s and over-65s.

If you hold a season ticket at the Amex, you will be able to claim TWO FREE tickets, giving you the chance to bring a guest to the match.

All WSL season ticket holders will be able to claim FOUR FREE tickets, in addition to their own ticket, to bring friends and family to enjoy the game. Please note that you will need to claim a free ticket for yourself to gain entry to the Amex for the match.

If season ticket holders wish to claim one of these offers, please note you need to do this by 5pm on Friday 15th November.

Any groups that wish to buy ten or more tickets can do so at a cost of £1 per ticket.

All fans who buy a ticket in advance for this match will be able to claim a ticket for £1 for our next WSL match, which takes place against Reading on Sunday 1st December at The People’s Pension Stadium, kick-off 2pm.

Supporters are also advised that prices on the day of the match will increase to £6 for adults and £3 for under-18s and over-65s.

Seagull Travel will be providing free coach travel on a limited basis to the Amex, with various pick-up points across East and West Sussex. Once the allocation has been filled, other coaches may be confirmed, subject to demand. To book a space please visit seagull-travel.co.uk.

Tickets will be available to buy at tickets.BrightonAndHoveAlbion.com from 9am on Wednesday 2nd October using the print-at-home facility, or from 2pm via the Albion Booking Line on 0844 327 1901 (calls to this number are charged at seven pence per minute plus your network access charge).

There is a £1.50 per ticket booking fee for telephone and in-person sales, while an additional charge of £1 per ticket applies to online purchases where tickets are posted or collected. Online tickets bought through print-at-home are exempt from booking fees.