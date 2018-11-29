Huddersfield v Brighton & Hove Albion: The key points from Chris Hughton's pre-match press conference

Brighton manager Chris Hughton spoke to the press this afternoon ahead of Saturday's trip to Huddersfield Town. Here are the key points from the pre-match press conference.

Albion's return of one point from three games after three successive wins

"Probably on a level of performance, I think we can improve.

"We've had players out that will influence the team in different ways.

"The pluses are to get three clean sheets on the spin and three wins is huge in this division but our level of performance hasn't been to the level for us to be able to push on like we'd like.

"That's the challenges for us and sometimes that's not a bad thing.

"I'd like to think that can improve and to get the results we need and want, you've got to be able to play at that level.

"But I certainly think we're doing enough things right to still be in the position we're in."

Are Brighton a better side than last year?

"The seasons are equally as tough, we're governed by the games we're playing in and the level of competition is very high.

"I never felt going into a second season - albeit we are more experienced - it would be any easier or any less difficult than last season.

"We still have to fight for every result that we have and we still are not going to have comfortable wins, even in the games we are able to win.

"It's just making sure the challenges are always there but I never felt it would be any more comfortable than it was last season."

Huddersfield's run of seven points from three games

"They are playing well. I don't think they have played poorly all season. Sometimes you're just missing that particular part of your game or ingredient that turns performances into wins and performances into results.

"As a team, they've been playing well enough and at the moment they're getting wins to go with the performance.

"It's always a difficult game, particularly going there.

"We haven't done particularly well there the last couple of seasons and that has to be a motivating factor for us.

"They're a good side who play quite an expansive game that they're used to and at the moment, it's paying dividends."

Team news

"Alireza (Jahanbakhsh) is the only injury at the moment and Dale Stephens is still out suspended.

"Everybody else is fit and available."

Is this run a little blip for Brighton?

"It's always going to be about the next game for us. We are a team playing in this division and any team the level of us is going to lose games and it's how you react to that.

"We've seen in the last two games officials' decisions that have gone against us that have cost us goals, that's the nature of the game, sometimes you can play well and not get the result you want.

"When we had the three wins, they were results that could have gone either way.

"When you get a bad result, you have to be able to put that to one side as quick as possible because there's a challenge coming up in the next game."

Is Glenn Murray an inspiration to younger members of the squad?

"He'll always inspire, just simply because he is doing it (in the Premier League).

"Probably more so it's the sacrifices he has to make to do it. He looks after himself very well, he has a great desire to keep playing and Glenn's not just one of those who scores goals. He has to work for the team.

"We can't afford to have a centre forward that just wants to be in the right place to score goals. A centre forward playing for this football club has to put a shift in because we are the level we are.

"He's a great example for any young player, not just here but any young player and particularly any young striker."

January transfer window

"Conversations go through a period of time. It's something we do on a regular basis, so generally there aren't the real big meetings.

"We think about January but I don't see too much happening if I'm looking at the squad and where we are at the moment.

"We have players that have come in during the summer, have got players who haven't been here that long possibly coming in during January who are still developing and pushing and still looking for opportunities.

"As regards numbers in the squad, we're very happy. If there is any business done in January, I certainly see it being very minimal."

