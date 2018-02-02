Hughton does not feel February will be season-defining

Brighton boss Chris Hughton does not believe February will be a season-defining month for his side.

The Seagulls are 15th in the Premier League and host West Ham (12th) and Swansea (19th) inbetween a trip to Stoke (16th) in three crucial games.

Hughton admitted Albion have a tough run-in but he is just focused on one game at a time.

He said: "If I said yes (to February being season-defining), then I would see March the exact same way.

"It seems to be how it is, we play one game then the next game seems to be our most important.

"We know we have a very tough finish on paper and it's quite obvious we would like to be in a decent position before we have the last run of games that we have.

"Every next game is our biggest game."

Just eight points separate the bottom 11 clubs and Hughton said: "That's testament to the league, you are looking at three teams that got promoted last season that are not in the bottom three.

"What that means is teams coming up, whether they can sustain it for a whole season, are better prepared which puts more competition in the bottom ten."