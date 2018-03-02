Hughton nominated for manager of the month award

Brighton boss Chris Hughton has been nominated for the February Barclays manager of the month award.

The Seagulls went through February unbeaten as they beat West Ham (3-1) and Swansea (4-1) and drew 1-1 at Stoke to move up to 12th in the Premier League table.

The other nominees are Javi Gracia (Watford), Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool), Mauricio Pochettino (Tottenham Hotspur) and David Wagner (Huddersfield Town).

The public’s votes cast for this category will represent 10 per cent of the total votes and will be combined with those of a Premier League panel, which includes the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson, Jamie Carragher and Rio Ferdinand.

Voting closes at 11.59pm on Monday and the winner will be announced at 10.30am on Friday, March 9.

Keep up with all the top football news and transfer gossip from England, Scotland and beyond with footballwire.co.uk