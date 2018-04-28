Hughton says Albion were better side at Burnley, but can't yet count worthiness of the point

A coy Chris Hughton admitted he could not yet count the worthiness of a point for his Brighton & Hove Albion side, hinting that he felt they missed a good chance to all-but seal their safety against Burnley.

A hard-earned 0-0 draw at Turf Moor meant Albion will have to continue to look over their shoulders in their battle to secure their place in Premier League.



The Seagulls slipped a place to 14th in the table despite holding Sean Dyche's Europa League chasing side in a game of few clear-cut chances.



But Hughton felt his side were the better team and admitted he was 'twinged' with disappointment at taking just a point back to the south coast.



With three games to play, they are now only five clear of the bottom three with Southampton's 2-1 home victory moving them up a place and onto 32 points.



Huddersfield's defeat at home to Everton, means they (36 points), West Ham (35) and Swansea (33 - although due to Chelsea in the 5.30pm kick-off), all remain behind Albion (37).



Stoke City (30) can no longer catch them in the standings, while West Brom remain bottom despite victory at Newcastle United.

Albion fans sung 'we are staying up' at the final whistle, but on whether he felt it was a good point, the Albion boss said: "We will see won't we.

"When you are coming to a team that have had the season Burnley have had, how difficult they are to play against and the strengths that they have, before the game coming here, you would have certainly settled for a point.



"I thought we were the better side today. I thought we were the side, if any, that was more likely of carving something out. Burnley have a way of playing that is effective. For the large majority we dealt with that threat.



"It is probabaly twinged with disappointment that we didn't get that win, that out of the two teams, if there was one team that deserved it more, I thought it was us.



"We hope in the end it is a good point."



The form book did suggest a 0-0 draw as Burnley went into the match having scored just 15 goals at home in the league all season - the lowest in the division - while Albion were the joint lowest scorers away, having notched just nine.



On his back four's performance, Hughton added: "It had to be (a strong defensive display). They are not going to be many teams that play the way that Burnley play. Two up front and two aggressive, strong and very good players up front.



"They play to their strengths and you have to have a defence that's wants to defend. It's difficult because at times you are going to give away fouls, which we did. We had to defend well as a team, but we are disappointed that we didn't make more of the spaces that we found."