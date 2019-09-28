Ian Hine’s player ratings / who shone and who struggled for Brighton at Chelsea
Away at Chelsea is never an easy place to go in the Premier League.
Saturday 28 September 2019 18:09
But who shone and who stuggled for Brighton at Stamford Bridge?
1. Mat Ryan 8/10
A series of excellent stops kept Albion in the game. Couldn't do anything about either goal.
2. Webster - 6
Overall a solid performance, spoiled by the poor first touch that led to him conceding the penalty. Strode forward with confidence at every opportunity.
3. Dunk ' 7
Another game full of blocks, tackles and raking passes. Didn't do a lot wrong and kept Abraham fairly subdued
4. Burn 7-10
Dealt with attacking threat with confidence. Always looking to get forward and ended up playing almost as a left-winger towards the end of the game. Unlucky with a downward header that bounced up to hit the bar
