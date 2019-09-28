editorial image

Ian Hine’s player ratings / who shone and who struggled for Brighton at Chelsea

Away at Chelsea is never an easy place to go in the Premier League.

But who shone and who stuggled for Brighton at Stamford Bridge?

A series of excellent stops kept Albion in the game. Couldn't do anything about either goal.

1. Mat Ryan 8/10

Overall a solid performance, spoiled by the poor first touch that led to him conceding the penalty. Strode forward with confidence at every opportunity.

2. Webster - 6

Another game full of blocks, tackles and raking passes. Didn't do a lot wrong and kept Abraham fairly subdued

3. Dunk ' 7

Dealt with attacking threat with confidence. Always looking to get forward and ended up playing almost as a left-winger towards the end of the game. Unlucky with a downward header that bounced up to hit the bar

4. Burn 7-10

