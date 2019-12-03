Is Arsenal vs Brighton and Hove Albion on TV, what's the team news, what are the odds and who is the referee?

Brighton and Hove Albion will aim to stop their losing sequence as they travel to Arsenal on Thursday night.

Albion have lost their last three matches to Manchester United, Leicester City and Liverpool and desperately need to reverse their fortunes at at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday night at the unusual kick-off time of 8.15pm.

The kick-off time is due to Amazon's new deal with the Premier League. Ten PL games will be played this week, kicking off at 7.30pm or 8.15pm.

Despite their recent struggles, Arsenal at the Emirates is always a tough fixture and made more difficult this time as it will be the first time Freddie Ljungberg will lead his team out on home turf.

Ljungberg was installed as interim manager following the sacking of Unai Emery. Ljungberg guided eighth placed Arsenal to an entertaining 2-2 draw at Carrow Road on Sunday and will be targeting maximum points against Graham Potter's team who have struggled on the road against the top teams this season.

Albion, who are 15th in the Premier League table, did produce a better performance at Anfield last Saturday but were undone by two first half headers from Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk in the 2-1 loss.

Last season

Last May at the Emirates the two teams battled out a 1-1 draw as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's ninth minute penalty was cancelled out by Glenn Murray's second half spot kick. Earlier in the season on Boxing Day at the Amex Stadium, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang once again gave the Gunners an early lead but a rare strike from Albion's Jurgen Locadia ensured honours were even once more.

What time does Arsenal vs Brighton kick off?

The game kicks off at 8.15pm at the Emirates Stadium.

Is the game on TV?

The only way to watch is online, via Amazon Prime Video. A monthly subscription costs £7.99 - a 30-day free trial is available. Subscribers can stream on computers, phones, tablets and some smart TVs, set-top boxes, streaming devices and consoles.

What’s the team news?

Aaron Connolly returned from a groin injury at Liverpool and came through unscathed. The 19-year-old striker will hope to lead the line once more for Albion. Solly March missed Liverpool with a groin problem and Arsenal maybe too soon for the midfielder. Bernardo continues his recovery from a knee injury and could be fit for selection after two-months on the sidelines. Leandro Trossard came on at Liverpool and is pushing for a first team start and leading scorer Neal Maupay, who dropped to the bench against Liverpool, will also hope to be involved. Jose Izquierdo (knee) remains a long-term absentee.

Arsenal's £72million summer signing Pepe was dropped for Norwich due to poor performances in training and the Ivorian winger will hope to impress Ljungberg this week and force his way back into the starting XI for Brighton. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette could start up front once again while Mesut Ozil will hope for a starring role after 89 minutes of action at Carrow Road.

Who is the referee?

Referee: Graham Scott. Assistants: Simon Bennett, Neil Davies. Fourth official: Tim Robinson. VAR: Jonathan Moss. Assistant VAR: Marc Perry.

What are the odds?

A home victory for Ljungberg's Arsenal is priced at 4/7, while a draw is 10/3 and victory for Graham Potter's Brighton is 9/2.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is tipped to score first at 12/5 and Alexandre Lacazette at 3/1. Brighton's leading scorer Neal Maupay is 15/2 and Aaron Connolly, who scored twice against Spurs earlier this season, is 10/1. Steven Alzate is available at 16/1 and Lewis Dunk, who scored against Manchester United last week with a clever freekick, is 33/1.

A 2-1 win for the Gunners will get you 8/1 as will a 1-1 draw. A 1-0 for the Albion is 20/1 and a 2-2 draw is available at 14/1.