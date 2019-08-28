Is Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City on TV, what’s the team news, who’s the referee and what are the odds?

Brighton will hope to hit back following their 2-0 home loss to Southampton, as they travel to Manchester City for a tough Premier League encounter this Saturday.

The Seagulls have won once, drawn once and lost once from their opening three Premier League fixtures and face a daunting challenge at Pep Guardiola champions, who have won two and drawn once from their first three matches.

Albion did return to winning ways in the Carabao Cup at Bristol Rovers on Tuesday, where head coach Graham Potter made 11 changes to the team that lost at the Amex.

Brighton are eighth in the fledgling league table while City are second, two points behind leaders Liverpool.

Last season in the Premier League, Manchester City won 2-0 at the Etihad, with goals from Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero.

At the Amex, Guardiola’s team sealed the title on the final day of the season thanks to a 4-1 triumph. Glenn Murray opened the scoring for the hosts but Aguero, Aymeric Laporte, Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan completed a comfortable win.

They also met in the semi-final of the FA Cup and Brighton lost a close contest 1-0. Gabriel Jesus scored the only goal at Wembley in the fourth minute.

What time does Manchester City vs Brighton kick off?

The game kicks off at 3pm at the Etihad.

Is the game on TV?

No. Highlights of the Manchester City match will be on Match Of The Day at 10.30pm on Saturday evening. Brighton are next on TV when they travel to Newcastle on September 21 (5:30pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

What’s the team news?

Aaron Connolly is pushing for first team action in the Premier League after a goal scoring debut against Bristol Rovers in the Carabao Cup. Florin Andone is suspended following his red car against Southampton, while Jurgen Locadia is close to a loan move to Hoffenheim. Winger Jose Izquierdo and defender Ezequiel Schelotto (both knee) continue their rehabilitation along with midfielder Yves Bissouma (shoulder).

Manchester City will likely be without Gabriel Jesus, as the striker picked up a hamstring strain before last week’s victory over Bournemouth and isn’t expected to be back until after the international break. He joins Leroy Sane and Benjamin Mendy on the sidelines. John Stones is nearing fitness after the defender missed the last two games with a thigh injury.

Who is the referee?

Jon Moss will take charge of the clash which kicks off at 3pm at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, August 31. Assistants will be Marc Perry and Simon Bennett. The fourth official will be Robert Jones with David Coote operating as the VAR official. Moss has officiated two games so far in the Premier League this season - Manchester United’s draw with Wolves where he awarded a penalty and Crystal Palace’s draw with Everton where he sent off Morgan Schneiderlin.

What are the odds?

Manchester City are huge favourites to pick up all three points. They are priced at 1/10 to win. A Brighton victory is 35-1 and the draw is 12/1.

Aguero is 12/5 to score first, with Sterling at 10/3. Brighton’s Murray is 20-1, with Shane Duffy coming in at 66-1.

The favoured result at 11-2 is a 3-0 triumph for City. You can get 20/1 for a 1-1 draw, while a 2-0 for Brighton is at 200-1