Is Everton vs Brighton and Hove Albion on TV, what's the team news, what are the odds and who's the referee?

Brighton will aim to recover from their FA Cup disappointment against Sheffield Wednesday as they travel to Everton on Saturday.

Graham Potter's Brighton resume their Premier League campaign against Carlo Ancelotti's team.

Everton are just one point above Brighton in the league standings and will also hope to hit back from their own FA Cup disappointment following their 1-0 loss to city rivals Liverpool.

Everton have won two of their last three league matches with their defeat coming at last season's champions Manchester City.

Brighton will also arrive with confidence thanks to positive results in their last two PL matches. Albion enjoyed a 2-0 triumph against struggling Bournemouth and followed that with a 1-1 draw against Chelsea at the Amex.

Brighton will also hope to achieve the double against Everton after their 3-2 victory against them in October.

Last season

At Goodison Park, Marco Silva's Everton won 3-1 thanks to a double from Richarlison and one from Seamus Coleman. Lewis Dunk scored the only goal for Brighton. Albion however were on top in the return match at the Amex thanks to a solitary goal from Jurgen Locadia.

What time does Brighton v Southampton kick off?

The game kicks off at 3pm at Goodison Park

Is the game on TV?

No. Highlights of the Everton match will be on Match Of The Day at 10.30pm on Saturday evening.

What’s the team news?

Dan Burn (shoulder) faces six weeks on the sidelines after picking up an injury against Chelsea. Solly Match (groin) could be in line for a return but winger Jose Izquierdo (knee) remains absent. Everton's Jean-Philippe Gbamin (quadriceps) looks set to miss out as does Andre Gomes (ankle) do Alex Iwobi (hamstring).

Who is the referee?

David Coote. Assistants: Stuart Burt, Nick Hopton. Fourth official: Jonathan Moss. VAR: Stuart Attwell. Assistant VAR: Scott Ledger.

What are the odds?

Everton are 4/5 to get the home win, a draw is priced at 11/4 and Brighton are at 16/5 to claim all three points.

Albion striker Neal Maupay is 13/2 to open the scoring and Aaron Connolly and Leandro Trossard are both at 9/1. Everton's Richarlison is 9/2 and Dominic Calvert-Lewin is 5/1.

A 1-1 draw is the favoured result at 7/1, while a repeat of Albion's 3-2 win against Everton earlier this season is 40/1.