Izquierdo nominated for goal of the month award

Brighton winger Jose Izquierdo's two stunning strikes in February have been nominated for the Carling goal of the month award.

Izquierdo curled a shot into the far top corner in Albion's 3-1 win at home to West Ham, before he scored another superb goal in the 1-1 draw at Stoke the following week. He played one-twos with Solly March and Dale Stephens, before firing low past Stoke keeper Jack Butland from 12 yards.

The other nominees are Mario Lemina (West Bromwich Albion v Southampton, Feb 3); Danilo (Burnley v Manchester City, Feb 3); Victor Wanyama (Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur, Feb 4); Mohamed Salah (Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur, Feb 4); Sergio Aguero (Manchester City v Leicester City, Feb 10, fourth goal); and Adam Smith (AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United, Feb 24).

The public’s votes cast for this category will represent 10 per cent of the total votes and will be combined with those of a Premier League panel, which includes the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson, Jamie Carragher and Rio Ferdinand.

Voting closes at 11.59pm on Monday and the winner will be announced at 10am on Friday, March 9.

