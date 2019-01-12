Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool after overcoming 'difficult' Brighton & Hove Albion test

Jurgen Kloop was full of praise for his Premier League leaders Liverpool as they secured a 1-0 success over Brighton.

Mohamed Salah's penalty ensured the Reds went seven points clear at the top of the table with the win in front of a record Amex crowd.

Brighton made life difficult for Klopp's table-toppers and he was relieved his side came through the tricky test on the south-coast.

The Reds had tasted a first Premier League defeat at Manchester City last time out.

And German Klopp acknowledged how hard Liverpool had to work to get their title bid back on track against Chris Hughton's men.

He said: "It was clear before the game that it would be difficult, so I’m really pleased the boys took it like they did.

“If it’s not clicking you can get annoyed and frustrated, we had a constant level.

“It was a difficult game. Brighton are doing really well.

“We’ve played a lot of times against a 4-5-1 system, but how they do it is different.

“You have Davy (Propper), Pascal (Gross) and Dale (Stephens) in the centre.

“They’ve got Solly (March) and Jurgen (Locadia), who do really well.

“Glenn (Murray) is always a threat. If he gets the ball he can keep it for two hours and then they can push up."

Klopp also took great satisfaction from the maturity his title-chasing team displayed in the triumph.

Salah's spot-kick gave Reds a slender advantage and the German was aware one mistake could have cost the Merseysiders dear.

Klopp added: "Not making mistakes is a difficult thing in football, it’s actually impossible.

“But it was about not making decisive mistakes, that should be possible.

"Brighton did not change a lot because we were so dominant.

“It’s not that Brighton opened up completely and tried to attack everything.

“They defended like they defended because they knew one mistake from us and they would have been back in the game.

“We won it and I’m absolutely happy with that."

