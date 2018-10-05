Key points from Brighton & Hove Albion boss Chris Hughton's post-match press conference

Brighton & Hove Albion scored a first Premier League victory in six matches as they sealed a 1-0 win over West Ham at the Amex tonight.

Frontman Glenn Murray's 25th-minute goal was the difference - his 99th for Albion - as Seagulls brought to an end a five-game winless league run.

Here are Albion boss Chris Hughton's thoughts on the triumph.

Brighton's first clean sheet of the season

"Clean sheet (was most pleasing). We did what we had to do against what I thought was a really good West Ham side. They're certainly a side you can see doing well and scoring goals this season.

"The things that we had to do, resilience, blocking shots, clear balls in front of goal, the goalkeeper being brave - all of the things, the good defensive things were good. We probably had to ride our luck a little bit with the chances with the chances they had in the game the the clean sheet was really important for us."

Duffy and Dunk

Both (Lewis Dunk and Shane Duffy) deserve their new contracts for what they've given to this football club and what they will continue to give. They're a really good partnerships and good friends as well. They both enjoy and want to defend.

Murray deadly in front of goal

"It's what Glenn (Murray) does best (scoring goals). For somebody that is in that region of an experienced player, one thing he hasn't stopped doing is having that knack of being in the right place at the right time. He is a player that has looked after himself really well which I think enables him to, not only get the goals, but enables him to have the impact in matches that he has. His all-round game tonight (against West Ham) was really good.

Murray for England?

"All I can do is speak about what Glenn gives us at Brighton. Gareth (Southgate) has done a tremendous job with the England team and he'll make any decisions of course on the way he wants to go. I can only talk about what he gives us. Glenn's be super for me in my time here. For somebody at this stage of the season to have scored five goals - at this club - is a big achievement.



Tough fixtures to start the season

"We spoke a lot about the start to the season we've had, we've had to play four of the big teams but there's no point speaking that way if you're not able to capitalise on the game against very, very good opposition, but not top-six sides. I thought we were up against really good opposition in West Ham and we had to work hard to get a result.

Hard work for victory

"We had to work hard and I know West Ham missed a couple of chances, I'm aware of that, but we worked really hard to get the clean sheet. They've got really good offensive options coming off the bench and the only way you can keep a clean sheet against them, whey they are in that type of mood, is to defend well and get a little bit of luck. I can see West Ham scoring a lot of goals this season.

Locadia's disallowed goal

"I've seen it once and I've been told that he was level but I can't say that for sure.

Murray's scoring record against West Ham

"Glenn is a goalscorer and I would imagine he was very much aware of that."

