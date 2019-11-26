Kick-off change for Crystal Palace vs Brighton and Hove Albion

By Alex Robertson

Brighton and Hove Albion's televised Premier League match with rivals Crystal Palace has been bought forward.

The match, which will be shown live during the busy festive period on Sky Sports on 16 December, will now kick-off at 7:45pm, rather than 8pm

The 'M23 derby' usually provides a heated affair, with the Seagulls taking all three points on both occasions last season, including a 3-1 win at the Amex despite being down to 10-men.

It was Anthony Knockaert's memorable strike in the Seagulls 2-1 win at Selhurst that saw the Frenchman win last season's Goal of the Season award.

The game at Selhurst Park will be the first meeting between the two sides in 2019/20, and the two teams currently sit side-by-side on 15 points in the table