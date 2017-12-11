Search

Knockaert set to return to Brighton squad at Tottenham

Anthony Knockaert. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)
Anthony Knockaert is set to return to the Brighton squad for Wednesday's match at Wembley against Tottenham Hotspur.

The winger was left out of the squad for the 2-0 defeat at Huddersfield on Saturday despite travelling with the squad to Yorkshire. Seagulls boss Chris Hughton afterwards admitted it was just a selection decision why Knockaert had not been included in the 18-man squad.

Asked today if Knockaert could return to the squad for Wednesday's match, Hughton said: "Yes, very much so. I made a decision to go a certain way in the game against Huddersfield and also on the bench. What we have got is a very competitive squad at the moment and around that, I have to make decisions.

"Sometimes you make good decisions, sometimes you make not so good but I have to make them around what I see at the time."

Hughton has a full squad to choose from for the match, apart from Steve Sidwell who is still out with a back injury.