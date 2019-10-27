Leandro Trossard too hot for Everton to handle and happy to be back for Brighton

Leandro Trossard's highly-impressive cameo from the bench against Everton showed Brighton fans exactly what they have been missing for the past two months.



Trossard, 24, returned to first team action having missed the last five Premier League matches with a groin problem, picked up while on international duty with Belgium.

“It’s been frustrating for me," said Trossard. "Of course if you are injured it is never a nice feeling. But I am really happy I am back and I could help the team.

“It is the worst feeling in your football career when you are injured and especially at the moment when I got injured, that was not a good moment for me with the national team. But you go on work for it and now I’m really happy I am back out on the pitch.”

The winger displayed his potential for Brighton in the opening matches of the season following his £16m summer arrival from Genk.

Albion needed him to make an instant impact from the bench against Everton and Trossard certainly delivered after replacing Pascal Gross on 66 minutes.

He displayed his full repertoire with clever use of space, skills, direct running and crucially the awareness and composure to pick the right pass at the right moment. It was Trossard's dangerous cross that Everton skipper Lucas Digne turned into his own net to seal the three points for Brighton.

Trossard said: “I saw someone running second post and I knew if I fired it really hard there, it is difficult for a defender, if he touches it then it goes in and if you don’t touch it then it’s probably the player of ours who will score.

"You have to go straight in. You have to do everything in your power to turn the game and try to turn it in your favour. Luckily, it happened today.

“It is always nice to help the team to get a win and I think we deserved it," added the 24-year-old. "Last week, we deserved more and it is a really nice feeling to get three points at home today.

"We turned it in our favour and that is more fun than last week, we were on the other side. We know how that feels and hopefully next week we decide the game earlier.”

The Belgian also felt the controversial VAR penalty decision that went Brighton's way after Everton's Michael Keane made contact with Aaron Connolly in the box was a foul.

“I was really close on the foul and thought it would be a penalty because he touched Aaron (Connolly) and I think if he doesn’t touch him then he can turn and maybe take a shot.

"But it is always a discussion on that kind of thing. I’m happy we got the penalty and you saw after that how we reacted. Mentally it is a really good thing that the team stepped up and we could turn it in our favour.”

Trossard also said he felt no reaction to the groin problem and expects to be raring to go for Norwich City at the Amex next Saturday.

"I am fully fit and ready to get some more minutes. Next week again is a home game, so I think we have a good feeling now and we can go into that game with the same feeling to win that game and we must do.”