Leicester Coach Stowell credits players in 2-1 win ahead of Rodgers regime

Leicester City First Team Coach Mike Stowell hailed his players after their 2-1 over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Goals from Demarai Gray and Jamie Vardy either side of half time secured victory for the Foxes, despite Davy Propper pulling a goal back.

In his post-match press conference, Stowell said: "I enjoyed it very much. I can retire now. 100% record! All the credit to those lads out on the pitch, it's tough to go out there after four defeats at home on the bounce.

"That was the team that we felt best to get the result today, we picked quite an attacking forward line to try and get some goals. They worked their socks off today."

Stowell revealed that new boss Brendan Rodgers paid a visit to the players following their victory.

"He's just come into the dressing room after the game, he was very positive, the lads were great to see him we're all desperate to start working.

"He said beforehand he was going to just watch and observe. He's going to bring something special to the club.

"The lads were in awe listening to him. He said "I've only left to come here for one reason, to work with this group of players" and I think that speaks volumes."